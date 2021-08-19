Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $159.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock worth $54,921,284. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

