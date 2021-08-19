Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,468,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 26,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

