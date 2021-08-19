Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 35.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

