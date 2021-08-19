Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after buying an additional 847,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after buying an additional 136,716 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after buying an additional 63,795 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 562,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,226,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

