Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) versus Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Financial Analysis

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clearway Energy and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 3.66% 4.39% 1.09% Ocean Power Technologies -1,224.90% -32.36% -29.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and Ocean Power Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 5.08 $25.00 million $0.60 50.28 Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 85.84 -$14.76 million N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Ocean Power Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,394 MW thermal equivalent capacity of steam and chilled water. Clearway Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.