Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,521.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NET traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,624. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.84 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

