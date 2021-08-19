Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -259.84 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $3,936,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,836.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,403 shares of company stock worth $86,424,041 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

