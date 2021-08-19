Cogent Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of COGT opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

