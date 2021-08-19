Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.65

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 13599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 376,290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth $1,975,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

