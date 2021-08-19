CoinFi (COFI) Tops One Day Volume of $88,829.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $938,492.24 and $88,829.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.00841897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00103173 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.