Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target increased by Argus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Colfax has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 62,500 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax during the second quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.