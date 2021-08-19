Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNAF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

