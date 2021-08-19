Comparing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) & HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Charlie's alerts:

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% HEXO -189.28% -12.50% -9.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and HEXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.92 -$7.19 million N/A N/A HEXO $60.46 million 8.59 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -3.54

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 3 2 2 0 1.86

HEXO has a consensus target price of $5.73, indicating a potential upside of 68.53%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Summary

HEXO beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.