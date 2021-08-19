Comparing Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

86.3% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Digerati Technologies and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Five9 1 17 4 0 2.14

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $0.23, suggesting a potential upside of 94.26%. Five9 has a consensus target price of $196.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Five9 -9.11% -2.67% -0.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 2.60 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -1.97 Five9 $434.91 million 27.87 -$42.13 million $0.05 3,581.00

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Five9

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.