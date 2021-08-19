Comparing Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Osprey Technology Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 9.23 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.91, meaning that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Summary

BrewBilt Brewing beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

