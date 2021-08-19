Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 74,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

