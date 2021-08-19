Compass (NYSE:COMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Compass alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COMP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

NYSE:COMP opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Compass has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass (COMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.