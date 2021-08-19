Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Insider James V. Cassella Sells 8,086 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.47. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 1,210,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 122,709 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 274,925 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 274,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,776 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

