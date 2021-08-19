Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Insider James V. Cassella Sells 8,086 Shares

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.47. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $13.50.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 174.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 1,210,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 122,709 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,728,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 274,925 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 274,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,776 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
