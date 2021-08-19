Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$2,071.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,071.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Shares of CSU traded down C$3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2,073.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1,928.21. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,366.66 and a twelve month high of C$2,104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.251 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

