Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Update

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,336. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.