Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

