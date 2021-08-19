Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
