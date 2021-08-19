Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Shares Down 6.4%

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.38. 420,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,626% from the average session volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $369.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04.

Contura Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

