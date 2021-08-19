Cormark Comments on Pretium Resources Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pretium Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.36.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.