Cormark Comments on Pretium Resources Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVG. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pretium Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.36.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.20. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

