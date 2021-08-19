Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,767 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Corning by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,837,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Corning by 42.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,385. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Corning has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

