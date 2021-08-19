Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%.

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $825.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Corporación América Airports worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

