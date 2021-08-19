Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Corus Entertainment stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.75. 13,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,748. The firm has a market cap of $989.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.04 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

