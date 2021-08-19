COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

