Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.7% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $111,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $413.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $455.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

