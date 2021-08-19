Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $36.71 on Monday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $38.93.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

