Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham Sells 359,687 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CPNG opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

