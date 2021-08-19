Cowen Begins Coverage on AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.45 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AVPT opened at $9.03 on Monday. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). Sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.