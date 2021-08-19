Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 63,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.24 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47.

