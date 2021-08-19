Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.88. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

