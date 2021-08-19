Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.Cree also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.25)-(0.21) EPS.

Shares of CREE stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 86,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.40. Cree has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. Cree’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

