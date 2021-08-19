Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$7.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1.02. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

