Critical Contrast: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) versus Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palomar and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00

Palomar presently has a consensus price target of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.08%. Lemonade has a consensus price target of $77.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.81%. Given Palomar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Lemonade.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palomar and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $168.46 million 12.19 $6.26 million $0.35 231.26 Lemonade $94.40 million 45.35 -$122.30 million ($3.63) -19.16

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 5.95% 4.20% 2.02% Lemonade -188.22% -20.19% -14.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palomar beats Lemonade on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

