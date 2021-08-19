Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Sells $331,840.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Trunfio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $693,600.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46.

On Friday, June 11th, Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $743.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

