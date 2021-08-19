Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.33 million.

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 212,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.