CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Financial Comparison

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CryoLife and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife -4.15% 2.39% 0.94% Motus GI -8,058.18% -73.19% -40.69%

72.4% of CryoLife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of CryoLife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CryoLife and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife 0 1 2 0 2.67 Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00

CryoLife presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.34%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $1.85, indicating a potential upside of 138.28%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than CryoLife.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CryoLife and Motus GI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife $253.23 million 3.90 -$16.68 million $0.25 100.52 Motus GI $100,000.00 363.19 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.29

CryoLife has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CryoLife has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on revenues from preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

