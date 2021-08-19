Cryptocean (CRON) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $347,931.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00005404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.42 or 0.00847135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00104048 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.