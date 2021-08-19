CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LAW stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $58.29.
About CS Disco
