Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,539 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $743.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

