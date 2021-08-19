Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

