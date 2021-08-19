Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $209,000 in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $497.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

