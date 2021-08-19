Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $767.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. Analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

