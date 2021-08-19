Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,487 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

