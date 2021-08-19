Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,646 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,129. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $661.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

