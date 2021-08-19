Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.55. 2,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,639. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

