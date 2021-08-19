Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac Sells 5,810,442 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CWK opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CWK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

