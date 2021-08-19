CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $29.78 million and $357.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00064097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00309854 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00044908 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009535 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 148,096,123 coins and its circulating supply is 144,096,123 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.